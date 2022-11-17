Watch CBS News
Double homicide under investigation at Hagerstown hotel

BALTIMORE -- A double homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead Wednesday afternoon at a Hagerstown hotel, Hagerstown Police said. 

Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. to the APM Inn and Suites at 431 Dual Highway, where the two victims were found in a hotel room. 

Investigators believe it was a "targeted and deliberate crime." The cause of the deaths was not disclosed. 

No further details are available, and police said any other information will be released as appropriate. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dietz at jdietz@hagerstownpd.org or 240-313-4350. 

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 9:56 AM

