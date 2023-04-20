Dogs welcome at Ravens' family movie night at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are set to host a family movie night next month at M&T Bank Stadium.

The team will screen DC League of Super-Pets on the RavensVision HD screens, and sticking with the theme, this year fans can bring their dog to the event.

There will also be more activities like self-guided locker room tours, face-painting, inflatable bounce houses and interactive games on the concourse, the team said.

The event is May 19 at 5 p.m. with tickets $10 for guests ages 3 and older. Fans will also need to purchase a $10 ticket for their dog.

Attendees will receive a wearable Ravens cape as they enter the gates, and Ravens cheerleaders, Poe and the Marching Ravens will be there.

Concession stands and the Ravens Team Store will be open, the team said.

Parking is free for all guests in Lot B/C, beginning at 4 p.m.

Buy your tickets here.