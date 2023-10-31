Doctor shares safety tips for Halloween trick-or-treaters

BALTIMORE - If your children are hitting the neighborhood to trick-or-treat, we spoke to an emergency room doctor to get some tips on how to keep them safe.

Some of the old advice still rings true, with a new twist.

It starts with telling children not to reach in the bag to eat the candy until they get home.

"Be sure to examine it all before you decide to let your kids dig in," Dr. Christina Johns said. "CBD gummies, for example, the package looks very similar to candy, that if left out, accidental ingestions can happen and that can be quite dangerous."

The doctor also recommends having your child test out their costume before they go out.

Make sure they can walk in it without tripping and they can see clearly if they're wearing a mask. Also, put reflective tape on the costume so your child can be seen at night.

If you're looking for a safe way for the children to have some Halloween fun, bundle up and head over to the Baltimore Peninsula Tuesday night for a free trick-or-treat event.

It runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rye Street Park.

Children of all ages are invited to dress in their best costumes. There will be crafts, a dance contest, face painting, a moon bounce, and a lot of sweet treats.