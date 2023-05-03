Do you know him? Video shows man kicking door open during daytime burglary
BALTIMORE - Police in Anne Arundel County are asking the public if they know the suspect of a daytime break-in on April 30 in Arnold.
Police shared a surveillance video of a man kicking the door open.
The video is also frozen as the suspect's face is shown.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact police at 410-222-3784.
