Diesel fuel leak discovered at Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson

A diesel fuel leak was discovered on Saturday at the Baltimore County Detention Center, a county spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Baltimore in a statement.

Crews responded late Saturday to the leak, which involved a backup generator at the Baltimore County Detention Center, said Dakarai Turner, press secretary in the Office of the Baltimore County Executive. The leak has been stopped, Turner said.

"Residents near local streams may notice a diesel odor," he added. "Baltimore County is working alongside Baltimore City, the Maryland Department of the Environment, the United States Coast Guard, and additional resource partners to clean up the spill and assess nearby waterways, including the area near Loch Raven Reservoir."

Turner said the county believes there is no impact to drinking water. He added, "We will continue to keep residents updated as we receive more information."