Diamond Rice, Baltimore native killed in Ohio shooting, mourned at emotional family vigil

The family of Diamond Rice, a Baltimore native killed in a shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio, held a vigil on Saturday to remember her life.

Despite the cold, dozens gathered outside New Shiloh Apostolic Temple on Hartford Road and poured out their love for the 33-year-old.

Rice, 33, was fatally shot on Feb. 1, CBS affiliate WKRC reported. Police arrested Jasmine Blake and charged her with Rice's murder. According to court records, the shooting happened during an argument.

"She was everybody's sunshine"

Wanda Sommonds, Rice's mother, said her daughter lived a troubled life as a young person, but was still the light of her life.

"She was everybody's sunshine, basically, on a cloudy day," Sommonds said. "I'm going to miss her a lot."

"Very strong, very beautiful," said Rice's father, Scotty B. "You know, resilient."

Sommonds said the Youth Advocate Programs, also known as "YAP," in Baltimore changed her mindset.

Rice's parents said she moved to Cincinnati and served as the assistant director for Hamilton County's youth advocate programs.

"Diamond was a powerful force at YAP and she is sorely missed here in Hamilton County, Ohio, and nationally. She was proud to share her personal story at events to raise awareness and funding for the nonprofit," the organization's director said in a social media post.

"Who wouldn't be proud of somebody who does that, who would want to help somebody else when she's the one [who] knows how to help them," Sommonds said.

"I just want answers"

Rice's father said he spoke to his daughter the Sunday before her death about a disagreement she had with the suspect, the woman she also dated.

"We talked for a little while and said, 'You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, Diamond. So, whatever it is, just fix it,'" her father said.

Both parents said they found out about her death the next morning.

"Honestly, I tried to reach out to Jasmine's mother because I know them," Sommonds said. "I didn't get a response. I just want answers from Jasmine on why did she do this to my daughter."

Blake appeared in court Monday. Her bond was set at $750,000.