DHS secretary says he would send Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Costa Rica despite push for deportation to Liberia

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Tuesday that he would be willing to send Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Costa Rica despite a push by the federal government to deport him to Liberia.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national, was mistakenly deported to his native country last year. He has faced a second deportation effort after he was returned to the U.S.

During a court appearance in early May related to the ongoing deportation effort, DHS said it intends to deport Abrego Garcia to an African country, despite an agreement with Costa Rica to take some deportees.

On Tuesday, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a vocal advocate of Abrego Garcia's constitutional rights, became engaged in a conversation with DHS Sec. Mullin during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing.

Van Hollen asked Mullin if he was aware that Costa Rica agreed to take Abrego Garcia, to which Mullin said he was not aware.

"Will you, the administration, agree to have him removed to Costa Rica rather than engaging in punishing him for pursuing his constitutional rights," Van Hollen asked.

Mullin responded by asking if Abrego Garcia was in the country illegally.

Following additional back-and-forth between the two, partly about Abrego Garcia's legal status, Mullin said, "Great, if he's willing to do that, we'll be happy to send him."

Abrego Garcia's attorneys have submitted a video of the hearing to the court as evidence with the hopes of ending the Liberia deportation effort.

The latest movement in the legal case comes shortly after a federal judge tossed out an indictment that charged Abrego Garcia with human smuggling in Tennessee.

WJZ has reached out to DHS for comment, along with Abrego Garcia's attorney.