Developers to reveal new name for Baltimore Arena in star-studded announcement

BALTIMORE -- Developers are poised Monday to announce the new name of the Baltimore Arena, formerly known as Royal Farms Arena.

Musician Pharrell Williams -- a 13-time Grammy-award winner -- Ravens legend Ray Lewis and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will join developer Oak View Group.

Royal Farm's naming rights at the arena expired at the end of May. The development company is referring to it as Baltimore Arena until the renaming.

The arena will re-open in February 2023, which is when the company says "top artists in concert" and the "biggest sporting events" will come to the arena.

Oak View Group & Thirty-Five Ventures, founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, are fully funding the estimated $150 million renovations.

The announcement comes the day after the building's 60th anniversary, Oct. 23, 1962, the company said.

The group will make the announcement Monday at 4 p.m.