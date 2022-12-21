Deputy sheriff killed in Western Maryland crash

BALTIMORE -- A Garrett County deputy sheriff was killed in a car crash Tuesday night in Frostburg, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the crash involving three cars on I-68 at Route 36.

Officials said a 2017 Ford Explorer was driving west on I-68 when the vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer, sending the Ford into the next lane, where it was struck on the driver's side by a pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford was flown to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Corey Douglas McElroy, 31, of Friendsville, Maryland.

Investigators learned McElroy was a deputy sheriff and was driving an unmarked departmental vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office, McElroy was driving home from the police academy to attend the graduation of a family member.

He was the father of two children and served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the sheriff's office, the department said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.