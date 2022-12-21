Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputy sheriff killed in Western Maryland crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A Garrett County deputy sheriff was killed in a car crash Tuesday night in Frostburg, Maryland State Police said. 

Troopers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the crash involving three cars on I-68 at Route 36. 

Officials said a 2017 Ford Explorer was driving west on I-68 when the vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer, sending the Ford into the next lane, where it was struck on the driver's side by a pickup truck. 

The driver of the Ford was flown to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Corey Douglas McElroy, 31, of Friendsville, Maryland. 

Investigators learned McElroy was a deputy sheriff and was driving an unmarked departmental vehicle at the time of the crash. 

According to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office, McElroy was driving home from the police academy to attend the graduation of a family member. 

He was the father of two children and served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the sheriff's office, the department said. 

The crash remains under investigation, police said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 1:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.