WJZ's Denise Koch voted Baltimore's best TV broadcaster

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The votes are in and the people have spoken: Denise Koch is Baltimore's best TV broadcaster.

That's according to the results of Baltimore Magazine's Best of Baltimore Readers' Poll, which tallies your votes each year to find the best of everything Charm City has to offer.

Koch, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, has delivered local news to viewers like you from behind the WJZ anchor desk for more than two decades. She has also earned a host of accolades for her work in the field, including a Maryland State Teachers Award.

"What an honor!" Koch said of the Best of Baltimore Readers' Poll results. "I'm very thankful for anyone who went out of their way to cast a vote. What could be better than doing a job I love in a place I love and then knowing people find value in my efforts?!"

Other finalists for the honor included Stan Stovall, Jayne Miller and Ava Marie.

To view the complete results, check out Baltimore Magazine's website. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 2:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

