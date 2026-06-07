Decreasing humidity with more heat Sunday in Maryland

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

A few showers are possible today but another round of heat is a certainty area-wide. More humidity is expected in a few days time.

Warm end to the weekend

After a day near 90°, we'll have a very similar afternoon for Sunday, temperature-wise. Expect highs in the mid-80s to low 90s Sunday afternoon.

Humidity decreases through the day Sunday, making for a comfortable afternoon and evening. Humidity will remain on the lower, more comfortable, side again on Monday. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be cooler than the weekend but still above normal: mid-80s. A cold front on Sunday is to thank for the early-week cooldown.

Summer feel returns this week

High pressure - and its clockwise flow - will be in control of our weather on Monday into Tuesday. As it moves over the ocean, we'll start to have winds coming from the south. That brings in warmer air for the middle of the week and starts our return to summerlike conditions. Highs on Wednesday warm into the upper 80s close to 90°.

A warm front will have passed to our north by Thursday so a warm, southerly flow will continue into the weekend. Not only will it warm up but humidity will increase, as well. Unlike last week when temperatures rose while humidity remained comfortable, heat and humidity rise at the same time this week.

Thursday, Friday, and the weekend warm into the 90s. Each day starting on Wednesday has a chance for showers and storms.