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Suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after chase through multiple counties, Maryland State Police say

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Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul joined the WJZ team in December 2024 as a reporter, and could not be happier to call Charm City home! Ashley has told stories all across the country, including in Maine, Central Pennsylvania and Tampa, where she won a Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award in the "Multi-Media Journalist In a Large Market" category.
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Ashley Paul

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A man suspected of murder was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday in Harford County, Maryland after leading authorities on a chase through multiple counties, state police say. 

The pursuit shut down several roads in the Edgewood area before ending just outside the Aberdeen Proving Ground.

According to Prince George's County Police, the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Charles Smellie, was the key suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Police said he fatally shot 41-year-old Malcom King, of Silver Spring, over an ongoing business dispute.  

Friday morning, Smellie was spotted driving a white BMW with Florida plates on I-95 in Baltimore County.

When U.S. marshals tried to stop him, a pursuit began, leading them all the way to Aberdeen. The chase shut down Route 24 in Edgewood for hours.

U.S. marshals alerted Maryland State Police of what was going on, and when state police arrived, they said Smellie was already dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

State police said no officers fired their weapons. They ask anyone with information about Thursday's deadly shooting to call authorities. 

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