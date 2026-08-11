Dave Matthews Band to perform at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena in November

Popular rock band Dave Matthews Band (DMB) is bringing its 2026 fall tour to Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena on Nov. 10.

DMB, which formed in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been touring and performing for 35 years. The band will play in six cities during its fall tour, culminating in back-to-back concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This marks the third year of the Dave Matthews Band's "On the Road to Zero Waste Tour," which achieved a milestone in previous years by having more than 90% of fan-generated waste at Live Nation venues composted, recycled or donated, according to a press release.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Ticket information is available here.

Dave Matthews Band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024. The band has won one Grammy Award and has received 13 additional Grammy nominations.

DMB has also been nominated for three American Music Awards.

The band is known for hits including "Crash Into Me," "Ants Marching," "Satellite," "Too Much," "The Space Between," "Crush," "Warehouse," "No. 41" and "Two Step."

Dave Matthews is also scheduled to perform at the "Power to the People" concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. The event is described as a "celebration of peace, love, justice, music and community action" ahead of Election Day.