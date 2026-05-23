Damp and dreary Memorial Day Weekend in Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

Wet weather continues this weekend. We start the weekend on a cool note but warmer, more seasonable, temperatures return.

Showery holiday weekend

A stationary front is slowly pushing northward over the next few days. As it does, it keeps Maryland under cloud cover and dealing with rain showers. There will be some breaks in the rain from time-to-time so no day is a complete washout.

For Saturday, we started the day with widespread rain. The rain was mostly light in nature but there were some small areas of heavier rain mixed in, as well. We may see some breaks in the rain this evening before another overnight wave moves through.

Sunday may bring more in the way of heavier rain. Even so, any heavier rain will be scattered during the first part of Sunday. We'll see some more breaks during the day with a few spotty showers going into Memorial Day Monday.

We keep rain in the forecast Monday through Wednesday, with a chance for a few showers on Thursday, as well.

Total rainfall over the next week may surpass one inch for a number of areas in Maryland.

Rainfall through Tuesday at 8am will contribute to next week's drought monitor, which will come out on Thursday. Anything after 8am Tuesday will be incorporated into the first drought monitor of June.

Warmth builds back in

Saturday is a cool start to the 7-day forecast. High temperatures will be about 20° below normal for late May. Our normal high at BWI-Marshall airport is around 77°. Saturday only warms into the 50s for most of the state. On top of that, it'll be a breezy day with some wind gusts over 20 mph.

High temperatures inch closer to seasonal normals on Sunday as we reach for the low 70s. Over the next few days, high temperatures continue to climb slowly. Temperatures by midweek warm into the low 80s. That is about the threshold our afternoon high temperaures stay to heading into the final weekend of the month.