Dali chief engineer blocked from returning to U.S. after trip to India, attorney says

A crew member of the cargo ship that struck and brought down the Francis Scott Key Bridge in 2024 says he has been prevented from returning to the United States after traveling to his home country of India.

Karthikeyan Deenadayalan, the Dali's chief engineer, faces federal charges in connection with the collapse that killed six construction workers. He is required to remain in the Baltimore area while his case proceeds.

Deenadayalan was permitted to travel to India as long as he returned by Monday, according to The Baltimore Banner, CBS News Baltimore's media partner. However, his attorney said Deenadayalan was stopped at the airport Sunday and told that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had denied his travel.

Deenadayalan is charged with violating the Port and Waterways Safety Act. Prosecutors allege he knowingly and willfully failed to notify the U.S. Coast Guard about hazardous conditions aboard the ship.

On March 26, 2024, the Dali lost power and struck the Key Bridge, sending six construction workers into the Patapsco River, where they died.

The collapse shut down the main shipping channel into the Port of Baltimore for weeks, disrupting maritime traffic and businesses in the region.

According to The Banner, prosecutors and Deenadayalan reached a deferred prosecution agreement under which he could avoid a criminal conviction if he complies with certain conditions.

Earlier this week, Deenadayalan was preparing to return to Baltimore with a sealed letter from the U.S. government, The Banner reported. His attorney, John Connolly, said in a letter this week that his client was denied boarding.

"As I understand it, albeit on hearsay, Emirates stated that its security personnel in Dubai, a stopover on the return trip, had received an email from U.S. Customs and Border Protection," Connolly wrote in the letter obtained by The Banner. "That email instructed Emirates to decline Mr. Deenadayalan's letter (or otherwise to deny him boarding) until Mr. Deenadayalan presented to the U.S. Consulate for clearance."

Connolly said the consulate was closed. After "considerable back and forth" among the gate agent, a manager, Deenadayalan and Connolly, they were unable to persuade Emirates to allow him to board, The Banner reported.

Deenadayalan reported the issue to Pretrial Services, according to The Banner. It remains unclear whether he is still in India or has returned to Maryland.

The Banner contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Justice for comment but had not received responses.