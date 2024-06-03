Cucumbers recalled in 14 states due to salmonella risk

U.S. food safety: What to know amid outbreaks What to know about U.S. food safety amid bird flu, E. coli outbreaks 04:29

A Florida company is recalling cucumbers shipped to 14 states due to the risk of salmonella.

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida, is recalling whole cucumbers shipped from May 17 through May 21, 2024, to retail and food service distribution centers in the following states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida, is recalling whole cucumbers shipped from May 17 through May 21, 2024. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The recall came after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture told the company a product sample tested positive for salmonella, Fresh Start Produce stated in a notice posted Saturday by the Food and Drug Administration. The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, frail or elderly.

Healthy people infected with salmonella can experience symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause more severe infections.

Salmonella bacteria cause about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the United States every year, with food being the source for most of the illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people recover without specific treatment and should not take antibiotics, the CDC noted.

Photo of recalled products. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The FDA is conducting whole genome sequencing to determine if the sample is related to an ongoing salmonella outbreak investigation, according to the recall notice. The sole salmonella outbreak on the agency's active investigation list involves one with 141 people sickened and a food link not yet identified, as first noted by food safety attorney Bill Marler.

The recalled vegetables were shipped in bulk cartons and are dark green, approximately 1.5 to 2 inches in diameter and five to nine inches long, Fresh Start Produce said. Mini and English cucumbers are not included in the recall.

Photo of recalled products. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

People who purchased the recalled cucumbers should not eat them but are advised to discard or return for a refund.

Those with additional questions cal call the company at 1-888-364-2993 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.