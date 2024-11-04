Watch CBS News
Driver dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Maryland

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One driver is dead, and another is injured after a crash on Crain Highway in Crofton Saturday, Nov. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Officers were called to the area of northbound Crain Highway at Johns Hopkins Road around 9:20 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed a Jeep was traveling northbound on Crain Highway when it was hit from behind by a Hyundai, according to officers.

The Hyundai left the roadway and stopped off the road.

Officers said the driver of the Hyundai - identified as 25-year-old Thomas Wilson Swick of Odenton - was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Jeep - a 25-year-old man from Laurel - was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

This crash is under investigation. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

