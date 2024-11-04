Delaware man identified as second victim in Maryland quadruple shooting

BALTIMORE -- Two men were killed, and two other people were injured during a quadruple shooting in Elkton on Saturday, Nov. 2, according to Maryland State Police.

On Monday, police identified 26-year-old Darius Blalock of Bear, Delaware as a victim in the Cecil County shooting.

Officers said 26-year-old Tamir Davis of New Castle, Delaware, was also killed in the shooting.

According to officers, the shooting happened around 6 a.m. after an altercation at a gathering outside a home on Chestnut Drive in Elkton.

After the altercation moved outside, an unknown person left the house and fired shots into a crowd of people standing outside, officers said.

The crowd dispersed and fled the scene.

READ MORE | 16-year-old charged with murder of 14-year-old Havre de Grace student

Officers responded to the scene for reports of a man lying in the road.



Once on the scene, officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Davis was pronounced dead at Christianna Hospital while Blalock was pronounced dead after being found lying on the side of I-95, according to officers.

A woman was also taken to a hospital where officers said she is being treated for her injuries.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, neighbors in Elkton told WJZ they were shocked by the incident.

The shooting is still under investigation

Anyone who witnessed the apparent shooting or has information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.