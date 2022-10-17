Watch CBS News
Local News

Injured driver taken to hospital after found under Tydings Bridge on I-95 in Harford County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

A person was flown to a hospital after being found injured under the Tydings Bridge off I-95 in Harford County Monday morning.

Police said an unattended car was stopped in the highway when a tractor-trailing crashed into the back of the car. The driver was found about 200 yards away from the car, according to emergency personnel.

The driver was taken to Shock Trauma Center.   

No other information was provided.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 9:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.