Injured driver taken to hospital after found under Tydings Bridge on I-95 in Harford County

A person was flown to a hospital after being found injured under the Tydings Bridge off I-95 in Harford County Monday morning.

Police said an unattended car was stopped in the highway when a tractor-trailing crashed into the back of the car. The driver was found about 200 yards away from the car, according to emergency personnel.

The driver was taken to Shock Trauma Center.

#SHCo & @HarfordCoDES Special Ops crews are extricating a trauma victim, northbound I-95 at the Tydings Bridge. The patient is approximately 200 yards off the roadway, with multiple injuries. @MDSP Aviation has been requested for transport. #HavredeGrace #HdG pic.twitter.com/60am1Sw6Lb — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) October 17, 2022

No other information was provided.