BALTIMORE - Traffic is backed up for miles after a crash shut down lanes in both directions on I-83 in Baltimore County.

Lanes on both North and Southbound lanes are closed prior to Exit 16 (Timonium Road).

ALERT: Baltimore County; Crash I-83 North and Southbound prior to Exit 16 Timonium Rd; all lanes closed.#MDTraffic #MDOTnews soc. — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) December 22, 2022

Officials are advising drivers to take alternate routes.

Crews at the scene have not said if there are any injuries.