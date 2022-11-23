Watch CBS News
Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on I-695 inner loop in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer snarled traffic Wednesday afternoon on the I-695 Innerloop at exit 24 in Baltimore County, officials said. 

Multiple lanes are closed, including the exit 24 ramp. The Maryland State Highway Administration said travelers should expect delays. 

A CHART camera view of the highway shows significant backups as of 1:30 p.m. 

First published on November 23, 2022 / 1:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

