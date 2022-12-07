Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-95 N in Aberdeen

BALTIMORE -- A crash has closed the northbound lanes of I-95 Wednesday morning in Aberdeen, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

According to the state's CHART map the crash involved five vehicles. WJZ's Kristy Breslin said the crash involves a tractor-trailer.

As of 6:50 a.m. three lanes and both shoulders are closed at I-95 north past exit 80. A second, fatal crash a few miles south has closed all lanes on I-95 north near exit 77.

Traffic cameras show major delays on the highway.

Traffic has been detoured around the crash scene as Maryland State Police investigate the crash.

Traffic detoured at MD 543 on NB I-95 around crash scene/@MDSP investigation. NB US 40 to MD 22 back to NB I-95 is an alt route. #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) December 7, 2022

No details on the crash were immediately available.

Thick morning fog means visibility is reduced to near zero in some places, so please give yourself some extra time as you head to work and get your kids off to school. WJZ's First Alert weather team has declared today an Alert Day.