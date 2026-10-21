Cow gets loose in Pikesville, makes its way to I-695

A cow got loose in a Pikesville neighborhood and eventually made its way onto I-695 on Wednesday, prompting multiple calls to Baltimore County police.

Around 1 p.m., officers received a report of a cow walking along Hambleton Court. Additional calls followed as the animal was spotted along Old Court Road, Greenmount Avenue and I-695.

Officers D. Royster and D. Bailey joined the cow's owner in tracking down the animal. Using rope from a patrol car, they were able to wrangle the cow, load it into a trailer and arrange for its return home.

The cow remained in police custody until another farmhand arrived with a trailer to transport the animal.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the cow belongs to a local farmer whose property is in the 3200 block of Old Court Road.

"The Baltimore County Police Department would like to thank everyone who assisted in bringing this call to a safe conclusion," the department said.