Court security officer upset about Freddie Gray prosecutions made "derogatory comments" about Marilyn Mosby during fraud trial

After the Verdict: What does the future hold for Marilyn Mosby?

BALTIMORE -- A court security officer made derogatory comments about Marilyn Mosby within earshot of court clerks at the security checkpoint to the Greenbelt courthouse during her recent mortgage fraud trial, according to a newly unsealed letter from Mosby's public defender Jim Wyda.

A court security officer who used to work for Baltimore Police with “a former colleague involved in the Freddie Gray matter” made multiple derogatory comments & shared his opinion on Marilyn Mosby at the Greenbelt courthouse security checkpoint according to unsealed letter. @wjz pic.twitter.com/0TRgDu6VOy — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 7, 2024

In the letter obtained by WJZ, Wyda wrote, "The Court made the parties aware that on the morning of January 24, 2024, a Court Security Officer made inappropriate, derogatory comments about Marilyn Mosby in the public security check-in area of the Greenbelt courthouse to a group of law clerks.

The Court shared with the parties that a colleague had made the Court aware of the incident after learning of the matter through the law clerks. We understand from the Court that the Court Security Officer referred to Ms. Mosby as a "shank" multiple times and shared his opinion about the pending matter."

He went on to tell the judge, "We further understand that the Court Security Officer's personal opinions stem from his connection to a former colleague from the Baltimore City Police Department who was involved in the Freddie Gray matter. The Court is aware that Ms. Mosby prosecuted a group of police officers involved in Mr. Gray's death when she served as Baltimore City State's Attorney."

Judge Lydia K. Griggsby said she was upset and disappointed about the comments when the issue was raised during the trial, without revealing more detail at the time, but she declined a request from Mosby's defense to question jurors about whether they heard anything.

Judge Griggsby stressed she did not believe jurors heard any of the comments.

Security officers escorted the partially sequestered jurors from the back of the parking deck into the courthouse daily.

Wyda asked that this officer not have any contact with the jury. "We understand that Court Security Officers routinely work throughout the courthouse separate and apart from their shifts at the security check-in. While we understand and appreciate that the particular Court Security Officer has been pulled from the security check-in, we request that he not be put in a position where he could have any potential contact with the jury," Wyda wrote.

Mosby was found guilty Tuesday of one count of mortgage fraud. She is set to be sentenced in May.