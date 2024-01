BALTIMORE- County police are currently in the area of Old Eastern and Selig Avenue investigating a shooting that hospitalized two teens in Essex Saturday afternoon.

The circumstances surrounding this incident have not been released at this time.

#BCoPD is currently on the scene of a shooting in the area of Old Eastern and Selig Avenue, 21221. At this time, two teenage juveniles have been transported to an area hospital. Once more information becomes available, we will provide it. pic.twitter.com/nlGbpvQan2 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 14, 2024

