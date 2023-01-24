Coppin State loses to Howard, 90-76, despite 23 by Sessoms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 23 points, but Coppin State fell to Howard, 90-76, on Monday night.

William Settle and Marcus Dockery scored 14 points apiece for Howard.

Settle added seven rebounds for the Bison (12-10, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dockery shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Elijah Hawkins added 13 points.

The Eagles (6-16, 1-4) got 13 points from Nendah Tarke had 13 points and 12 from Daniel Titus.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Howard hosts North Carolina Central while Coppin State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore.