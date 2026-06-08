Coppin State graduate goes viral for rap video celebrating her accomplishments

A recent Coppin State University graduate is going viral for a unique way of celebrating her accomplishments.

The Baltimore native dropped a rap video that is catching the eye of more than a million people.

Latia Carter said that after posting her rap video, she's received job opportunities, speaking engagements, and interview opportunities.

In the future, she plans to go back to school, get her Doctoral degree, and make more music.

Carter says she beat the odds

Carter, 25, graduated from Coppin State with honors last month, with a Bachelor's degree in computer science and mathematics. She is a first-generation college graduate.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Carter was the child of parents who had her at ages 14 and 16.

She said she's beating the odds, which deserves to be celebrated loudly.

Carter posted a rap video to share her success, which has reached more than 1.3 million views and gained her more than 10,000 followers.

She said she's not surprised.

"I knew, that sounds very conceited, but I knew that when I wrote it, I knew," Carter said. "I've been rapping since high school. This has always been my hobby. This has always been fun to me, and a lot of people was like, 'Well, you can't do this when you get in your professional career, you can't do this.' They're going to see it, and that's why I was so hesitant about posting it because I was like, 'Oh, it's not professional, but they love it.'"