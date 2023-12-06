Coppin State falls to Wagner, 62-59
BALTIMORE (AP) — Coppin State was suffered a tough, 62-59, loss to Wagner on Wednesday night.
Zaire Williams scored 21 points for Wagner.
Williams was 7 of 13 shooting, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Seahawks (4-4). Melvin Council Jr. scored 13 points while going 6 of 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range), and added four steals. Keyontae Lewis was 2 of 8 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
Preist Ryan led the way for the Eagles (1-9) with 18 points. Justin Winston added 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Coppin State. In addition, Camaren Sparrrow finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
