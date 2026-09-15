Maryland congressman seeks to suspend federal gas tax to help "families and truckers"

Maryland Congressman Andy Harris has introduced legislation to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax.

The Republican lawmaker said in a statement that his bill is designed to ease costs for American families and workers in the trucking industry.

"Families and truckers need some immediate relief from the high cost of fuel to drive to work or haul goods across this country. It's time right now to temporarily suspend the federal gas and diesel tax until the end of the year. Hardworking American taxpayers deserve that break," Harris said in a statement.

If passed, Congressman Harris' bill would suspend gas taxes through the end of the year. The move, which the congressman noted was preceding the November midterm elections, also aims to lower costs for small businesses, the statement said.

Currently, the federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel.

The full text of the proposed bill can be read at harris.house.gov.