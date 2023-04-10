Concrete repairs on Pulaski Highway in Harford County to begin Friday, delays expected

BALTIMORE — Beginning Friday, motorists traveling on westbound US 40 (Pulaski Highway) can expect heavy traffic delays due to concrete repairs, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced Monday.

The repairs will begin on the evening of April 14 and are expected to be complete by April 17.

The State Highway Administration is encouraging motorists passing through the work zone to remain patient and alert as they navigate traffic and construction.

From 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, through 5 a.m. Monday, April 17, crews will work 24/7on the westbound US 40 approach to the Joppa Farm Road intersection. Westbound US 40 will be reduced to one lane during this time.

From 5 a.m. Monday, April 17, through Friday afternoon, April 21, concrete work and curing will continue 24/7 on Westbound US 40. On Monday, crews will re-open one through lane, but the right lane will remain closed all week. Right turns from westbound US 40 onto Joppa Farm Road will be permitted through the left through lane.

The work is part of the State Highway Administration's project to rehabilitate four bridges carrying US 40 over the Little Gunpowder Falls and the Gunpowder Falls.