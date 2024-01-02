Community to pay tribute to slain transgender woman who was shot outside Bel Air apartments

Community to pay tribute to slain transgender woman who was shot outside Bel Air apartments

Community to pay tribute to slain transgender woman who was shot outside Bel Air apartments

BALTIMORE - Friends, family and community members will celebrate on Tuesday the life of 57-year-old Meghan Riley Lewis, a transgender woman, who was shot and killed last week in the parking lot of her Bel Air apartment complex.

The "Celebration of Life" will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Harford County Circuit Court.

Brian Delen, a food delivery driver, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Prosecutors say they are still investigating whether Delen previously knew Lewis and what led to their argument.

Friends said Lewis was an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and was also a parent of two.

"Megan was the most loving, compassionate human being I have ever met," a friend said.

Friends said Lewis founded a patient support group for trans individuals coming to Baltimore for life-saving surgery, and she opened her door to anyone who needed support.

"She opened her doors, her heart, everything for LGBT individuals and was one of the strongest advocates in supporting them," a friend told WJZ.

Bel Air Police said Delen was delivering food around 6:30 p.m. on December 27 to the English Country Manor neighborhood when he got into an altercation with Lewis.

Delen had noticed Lewis walking toward his vehicle and said something akin to "Are you waiting for a food delivery, sir?" according to the charging documents.

Delen alleged that Lewis was offended by his remarks, believing that he had misgendered her, and began yelling at him, per court records.

As Delen began to drive off, Lewis followed on foot. He then stopped his vehicle and re-engaged with Lewis—that's when they got into an altercation, according to charging documents.

At that point, Delen pulled out a gun and shot Lewis in the abdomen, per court records.

Police said Lewis was found in the parking lot by responding officers. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are asking for neighbors who may have heard or saw anything to turn over any surveillance video or statements to police.