Comedians Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer part of tour stopping in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Five big names in comedy are coming to Baltimore this Spring, the CFG Bank Arena announced Tuesday.

The "Straight Jokes! No Chaser" comedy tour is hosted by Mike Epps of "Next Friday" fame, and he's bringing comedians Cedric the Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly to the city on April 14.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour hosted by @therealmikeepps with Cedric the Entertainer, @realDLHughley, Earthquake & @DCYoungFly is coming to CFG Bank Arena on Friday, April 14! Presale begins this Thursday, January 19th at 10AM. Use code “303540” pic.twitter.com/n5u5348EGh — CFG Bank Arena (@CFGBankArena) January 17, 2023

Presale for the event begins Thursday, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Access the tickets with code 303540

Tickets can also be purchased at the arena box office.