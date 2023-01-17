Comedians Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer part of tour stopping in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Five big names in comedy are coming to Baltimore this Spring, the CFG Bank Arena announced Tuesday.
The "Straight Jokes! No Chaser" comedy tour is hosted by Mike Epps of "Next Friday" fame, and he's bringing comedians Cedric the Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly to the city on April 14.
Presale for the event begins Thursday, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Access the tickets with code 303540
Tickets can also be purchased at the arena box office.
