Watch CBS News
Local News

Comedians Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer part of tour stopping in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Five big names in comedy are coming to Baltimore this Spring, the CFG Bank Arena announced Tuesday. 

The "Straight Jokes! No Chaser" comedy tour is hosted by Mike Epps of "Next Friday" fame, and he's bringing comedians Cedric the Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly to the city on April 14.  

Presale for the event begins Thursday, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Access the tickets with code 303540

Tickets can also be purchased at the arena box office. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 11:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.