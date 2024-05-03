New Video: Section of collapsed Key Bridge to be lifted from Dali in operation to refloat ship

New Video: Section of collapsed Key Bridge to be lifted from Dali in operation to refloat ship

New Video: Section of collapsed Key Bridge to be lifted from Dali in operation to refloat ship

BALTIMORE -- Salvage crews are working Friday to remove a massive piece of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge off the bow of the Dali, the malfunctioning cargo ship that crashed into the bridge in March and is now pinned under tons of steel.

It's a major step in refloating the ship to clear the Fort McHenry Channel and fully reopen access to the Port of Baltimore, a priority for the Unified Command leading the salvage and recovery effort.

It's a complex, delicate operation that requires careful handling of roadbed material, crushed containers, and bridge fragments, the Unified Command said.

An aerial image of the Unified Command response operations in Baltimore, Maryland on April 22, 2024. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restoring transportation infrastructure and commerce, protecting the environment, and supporting the investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera)

Crews used cranes to remove 182 containers from the ship over the last four weeks to facilitate the removal of the bridge section.

"The complexities of this next phase of operations require thorough preparation, strategic planning, and specialized expertise," said Capt. David O'Connell, the Federal On-Scene Coordinator of the Key Bridge Unified Command. "We have the right team making this work happen in the safest and most efficient way possible."

The Unified Command is comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Transportation Authority, Maryland State Police, and Witt O'Brien's, a disaster management consultant representing Synergy Marine, the Singapore-based company managing the ship.

Dali could be moved by next week

A delicate, complex salvage effort led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ongoing to reopen full access to the Port of Baltimore. Officials said the Dali could be moved and a new channel could be open by next week.

Since the collapse, four temporary channels have opened to allow ships, including some commercial vessels.

The fourth and largest channel closed after five days as salvage operations continued, but an even deeper channel is expected to open as soon as next week after the Dali -- the striking cargo ship pinned beneath tons of mangled steel -- is unstuck and removed from the channel.

The main 50-foot-deep channel is still set to reopen by the end of May. A giant hydraulic claw will make that possible by removing pieces of the bridge embedded in the Patapsco River bed.

The National Transportation Safety Board expects to release its preliminary report on the disaster the first week in May.

One body missing

Six construction workers who were repairing potholes on the bridge were killed in the collapse. As of May 2, five bodies have been found, but a sixth remains unaccounted for.

The men were filling potholes on the bridge at the time of the collapse. They were originally from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

Two bodies were recovered a day after the collapse, and three more bodies have been found over the weeks following the disaster.

The cause of the collision has yet to be officially determined. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board could be out as soon as next week. But a final report could be more than a year away.