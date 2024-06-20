Code red extreme heat alert issued for Baltimore region this weekend

BALTIMORE – The Baltimore City Commissioner of Health has declared the first Code Red Extreme Heat Alert of the season.

The alert is in effect for Friday, June 21st through Monday, June 24th, as a dangerous heat wave is expected to take temperatures into the 90's this weekend.

"Extreme heat is dangerous to young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. Please take immediate precautions to stay cool and hydrated and check on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones. Your safety is our priority," said Commissioner of Health Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga.

The commissioner said that heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States.

Code Red Extreme Heat alerts are issued during a period of severe heat that can present a threat to the health of vulnerable Baltimore residents.

Cooling center locations

The Baltimore City Health Department's Division of Aging and Community Support will open the following locations as cooling centers on Friday, June 21st and Monday, June 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

Harford Senior Center | 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009

Oliver Senior Center | 1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861

Zeta Center for Healthy & Active Aging |4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535

Waxter Senior Center | 1000 Cathedral St. (410) 396-1324

Hatton Senior Center | 2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-9025

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services (MOHS) sites will open the following locations as cooling centers (days and times vary by location):

My Sisters Place Women's Center (women and children only)

17 W Franklin St. Fri, Sat, Sun, and Mon 10:30 am - 5:30 pm

Beans & Bread | 400 S. Bond St Fri and Mon 9:00 am-1:00pm

Manna House | 435 E. 25th St. Fri and Mon 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Franciscan Center | 101 W. 23rd St. Fri and Mon 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC)

620 Fallsway Fri, Sat, Sun, and Mon 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) will open the following locations as cooling centers on Friday and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

Cherry Hill Homes | 2700 Spelman Road

Brooklyn Homes | 4140 10th Street

ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave.) will be open as a community cooling center during their regular hours Friday through Monday. Residents seeking relief from the heat can also visit open Pratt Library locations during their regular hours.

Tips for heat safety

During the Code Red Extreme Heat season, the Baltimore City Health Department has several tips for city residents.

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outside activities

Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations

Check on older adults and the sick in your community who may need help in the heat

Never leave children alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time

Ensure that babies are sleeping safely. The risk for sleep-related infant death when babies overheat

People should place their infants alone, on their back, in a crib, and with no blankets, pillows, or sheets (a flat sheet covering the crib mattress is fine)

No head coverings

Co-sleeping (sharing a sleeping surface with a caregiver or another child) is especially dangerous.

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Seek medical help immediately if these symptoms occur:

Confusion

Nausea

Lightheadedness

High body temperature with cool and clammy skin

Hot, dry, flushed skin

Rapid or slowed heartbeat

City residents who want further information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311. Individuals having a heat-related medical emergency or who are experiencing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911.