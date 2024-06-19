Heatwave Intensifies Across Maryland Through The Weekend

BALTIMORE -- The heat wave continues across Maryland as temperatures will only get hotter as we close out the work week.

Mostly sunny skies will persist for the rest of this afternoon and evening across the area. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity levels will remain manageable, with dew points in the low to mid-60s. The heat index should not get too out of hand.

Tonight, expect low temperatures to drop into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees under mostly clear skies. High pressure will continue strengthening in the upper atmosphere through Friday, causing temperatures to rise.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the lower 90s. By Friday, we will see a significant jump, with highs in the mid-90s for many locations. Heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s, as a southerly wind will help pull higher dew points into the region, leading to a more uncomfortable feel through the afternoon.

The heat will only get worse as we head into the weekend. The hottest temperatures are expected on Sunday, but Saturday will be very hot as well. Expect mostly sunny skies across the area Saturday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Dew points will be much higher on Saturday than previous days, reaching the low 70s for many areas. This will cause the heat index to max out over 100 degrees for many locations.

On Sunday, high temperatures will reach close to 100 degrees, with the heat index approaching 105 degrees for many areas. If you have any plans outside this weekend or plan on attending AFRAM, you will need to take precautions to protect yourself from the heat and the strong sunshine. There will be limited relief from scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours this weekend.

The lower chances for storms will occur Saturday, with a 20% or less chance for a shower or thunderstorm popping up. On Sunday, storm chances will increase significantly during the afternoon and evening. With high heat and humidity in place, severe thunderstorms are a good bet, with damaging winds the most likely threat. Storms will also contain frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall. While you are protecting yourself from the heat, make sure you are also keeping an eye to the sky, especially on Sunday afternoon and evening.

A cold front will approach the area on Monday. Depending on its timing, we could see slightly cooler conditions or a continuation of the significant heat across the area. A slower arrival of the cold front will signal another very hot and humid day, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. If the front moves into the region faster, we will only reach the low 90s, and the humidity will not be as high. There will be another chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, with the best chances east of I-95.

Tuesday looks dry with lower humidity, but it will still be hot. Expect highs in the lower 90s for Tuesday afternoon. The heat and humidity will rebuild across the area Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures possibly getting back into the mid to upper 90s for Wednesday afternoon.

The next cold front will arrive Thursday, bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain in the 90s for highs Thursday into Friday, so the heat wave will continue even if the humidity is not as bad as it was. We will keep you updated.