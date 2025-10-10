Coastal Storm to bring gusty winds and rain to Maryland this weekend

After early morning frost in the northern and western parts of the WJZ viewing area, temperatures will continue to quickly recover into the 50s and then the 60s.

A coastal storm will impact the Mid Atlantic states, including Maryland, Sunday into Monday. This storm will bring multiple impacts to the area including rain, gusty winds, and the possibility of coastal flooding.

Fantastic Friday weather across Maryland

A strong and large area of high pressure will continue to protect our weather on this Friday. Morning sunshine will fade to afternoon clouds. Highs Friday afternoon will top out in the lower to middle 60s.

If you're headed out to Friday night football games, the weather looks good! Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky, but the weather stays dry. Temperatures will ease into the upper 50s.

Overnight skies stay cloudy with temperatures not nearly as cold as Thursday night. Overnight lows dip into the lower 50s.

Saturday starts dry, but turns showery in Baltimore

Overcast skies will greet you as you head out the door Saturday morning. Temperatures will climb into the 60s with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky. An isolated shower is possible Saturday morning, but most of the morning hours should be rain-free.

Forecast confidence drops heading into the weekend, as the exact track of the storm will determine how much rain and wind Maryland sees. Still, showers are likely to increase Saturday afternoon, with steadier rain possible by Saturday night.

Sunday and Monday Coastal Storm Impacts in Maryland

An area of low pressure across the southeastern states will continue to lift north or northeastward up the eastern seaboard. This will deliver us periods of rain Sunday into Monday.

The exact track and strength of the storm will determine how heavy the rainfall becomes and how far it reaches. Right now, areas along and east of I-95 are most favored for 1 to 3 inches of rain, with the highest rainfall totals across the eastern shore. The steady to heavy rain will be heaviest Sunday into early Monday morning.

Wind gusts will also be an issue with gusts 30 to 35 mph in Baltimore City. Areas right along Chesapeake Bay have the potential to gust over 45 mph. Right along the immediate Atlantic Ocean beaches, wind gusts could reach as high as 50 mph.

There is the potential for minor coastal flooding at the times of high tide. If the storm tracks even closer to the coast, moderate coastal flooding would be possible, primarily Sunday into early Monday.

Areas to the west of I-95 look to receive less impacts from this coastal storm with showery and breezy weather, but wind gusts should remain below 30 mph throughout this time.

The storm will slowly drift out to sea late Monday into Tuesday with improving weather.

Breezy, wet weather will likely linger into Monday before the storm slowly pulls eastward. By Tuesday, high pressure should return, bringing sunshine and more comfortable temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.