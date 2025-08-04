Clouds and showers return to Maryland by mid-week

It's a beautiful afternoon across Maryland, with just a few clouds, temperatures in the mid-80s, and comfortable low humidity. It's a perfect day to enjoy the sunshine, because changes are on the way — thick clouds are set to return Tuesday and linger through midweek.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to mid-60s tonight, just a bit warmer than recent nights due to increased high-level cloud cover. That cloud cover will signal the beginning of a more unsettled stretch.

Onshore flow will strengthen Wednesday night into Thursday as high pressure settles over New England and low pressure develops off the East Coast. This will usher in cooler, cloudier, and more humid conditions for much of Maryland. Low clouds and periods of light rain are likely during this stretch, although the timing remains uncertain. Some weather models show light rain beginning as early as Tuesday morning, while others delay it until Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures on Wednesday will likely struggle to reach 80 degrees, a noticeable drop from today's warmth, with persistent easterly winds keeping skies overcast.

From Thursday through the weekend, the below-average temperature trend will continue. Highs will range from the upper 70s to mid-80s, with lows in the 60s. While much of this period should stay dry, a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be completely ruled out.

This pattern will give Maryland a taste of early September, offering a break from the heat and humidity of midsummer.