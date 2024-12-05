Baltimore City Council president, 4 new members sworn in for new term

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Council had its inauguration ceremony Thursday evening where City Council President-elect Zeke Cohen was sworn into office along with four new councilmembers.

Democrat Cohen defeated current City Council President Nick Mosby in the 2024 primary election with 88% of the votes. He then defeated Republican Emmanuel Digman in the general election.

Cohen previously expressed that he wants to focus on city services, schools and public safety during his time in office.

As a former teacher, he wants to see more collaboration and accountability between agencies including the Department of Public Works and the Department of Juvenile Services.

"We are going to make sure that we are supporting the workforce and that we are holding the leadership of our agencies fully accountable," Cohen said.

The council is also getting four new members; Mark Parker, Zac Blanchard, Paris Gray and Jermain Jones, according to The Baltimore Banner.

The ceremony was held at 10 a.m. at the War Memorial Building. During the inauguration, Mayor Brandon Scott delivered the oath of office.

Ending the 2020-24 Term

The council closed out the term with a final meeting on Monday, Dec. 2, where they signed a major piece of legislation into law.

During the final meeting, Mayor Scott signed a bill that implements a property tax increase on vacant homes. The bill was part of the ongoing fight against Baltimore's vacant housing crisis.

Councilmembers hope the bill will encourage homeowners to take care of their property or allow the city to take control of the empty buildings if needed.

During the meeting Monday, the council also passed a bill establishing penalties for those who violate a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers that was passed in October.

During Monday's meeting, City Council President Mosby shared an emotional farewell, saying his goal in working in public service was to "ensure that I provide opportunities for those who I saw struggle on a daily basis in my life."