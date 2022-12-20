CIAA Men's and Women's Championship to be held at CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — Hoops fans are excited about basketball action coming back to Baltimore.

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men's and Women's Championship tournament will be held at the CFG Bank Arena downtown on February 20th through the 26th - but that's not all!

Starting today through January 16th or while supplies last, special priced buy-one-get-one half off ticket packages are on sale.

In addition to the highly anticipated CIAA Basketball Championship, the annual tournament will again offer fan-favorite events for all ages, including Super Saturday, step shows and concerts as well as Fan Fest, High School Education Day and Career Expo, and more.

This year's tournament will also mark the unveiling of CFG Arena's $200 million renovation backed by celebrity investors including basketball star and Maryland-raised Kevin Durant, Grammy Award-winning musician Pharrell Williams and pro football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis.

You can visit the CIAA website to purchase tickets to the tournament, or register for the other events.