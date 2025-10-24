Freezing Temps For Some Tonight; Cloudy, Cool & Dry Weekend For Maryland

Fall is settling in for real across the Baltimore area tonight with high pressure overhead giving us calm and clear conditions. That sounds nice, but those clear skies are also going to let temperatures tumble. It's the classic setup for one of those crisp October nights where you can see your breath and your car windshield frosts over before sunrise. As that high gradually drifts north into Canada this weekend, we stay seasonably cool around here — but the bigger story is the pattern shift waiting for us next week.

MARYLAND TONIGHT: FIRST BIG FROST FOR BALTIMORE SUBURBS

Tonight will be the coldest of the stretch, especially away from the heat of downtown Baltimore and the Chesapeake Bay. Frost Advisories remain posted for areas just outside the beltway, and more rural spots north and west of the city are under Freeze Warnings since their growing season technically isn't finished yet. Even some neighborhoods in southern Maryland may flirt with freezing briefly by dawn. If you've still got mums or potted plants trying to hang on, you may want to bring them a little closer to home — tonight could be the one that finally does them in.

MARYLAND WEEKEND: BRIGHT SATURDAY, CLOUDY SUNDAY AHEAD

The weekend itself looks pretty classic for late October in Maryland. Saturday brings some bright sunshine and highs in the upper-50s to low-60s across the metro. It'll feel cool but comfortable — a great day for pumpkin patches, fall festivals, or a stroll along the Inner Harbor. By Sunday, clouds will thicken up as a new weather system begins pushing moisture our way. Most of Sunday stays dry in Baltimore, but the sky will definitely look more ominous by evening, and the first showers tied to our next pattern may sneak in overnight.

MARYLAND NEXT WEEK: RAIN, CLOUDS, AND A CHILL THAT LINGERS

That's when the big change begins. Monday through Thursday looks like a long run of damp, gray, and chilly weather across central Maryland as multiple systems move through and a coastal low strengthens. We're talking several days where the jacket never comes off and the ground barely has a chance to dry. Daytime temperatures will hang out in the 50s, while nights dip into the upper-30s to low-40s. And for folks heading west toward Garrett County, don't be shocked if some snowflakes try to mix in on the highest ridges — not here in Baltimore, but a little taste of what's coming later this year.

MARYLAND RAINFALL: MUCH-NEEDED SOAK COMING TO BALTIMORE

There is a silver lining to this stretch of gloomy weather: we truly need the rain. Drought concerns have been growing across Maryland, and this setup could finally make a real dent. From now through the end of next week, the Baltimore region could pick up anywhere from an inch-and-a-half to more than three inches of rainfall. Since the rain will be spread out across several days, flooding is unlikely at this point, but forecasters will still monitor streams and low-lying spots closely in case a heavier band sets up overhead.

MARYLAND OUTLOOK: GLOOM BREAKS BY NEXT WEEKEND

Once we push past the midweek rain, high pressure looks to move back in and send the storm track offshore again. That should give Baltimore a well-earned break from the damp chill just in time for next weekend. Until then, keep the jacket handy and the umbrella close — tonight starts the cold, and next week brings the soak.