Chemical spill reported in UMBC chemistry building

A chemistry building on the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) campus was evacuated Tuesday morning after a chemical spill was reported, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to 1000 Hilltop Circle around 9 a.m. for the reported spill. Hazmat crews were also called to the scene.

One person was evaluated, and fire officials said no injuries were reported.

The spill was isolated to one room and was quickly contained, according to university officials. The evacuation was lifted shortly after.