Charles Co. deputy suspended after indicted on second-degree rape, solicitation of prostitution charges

BALTIMORE - A former Charles County deputy was suspended after he was indicted on charges of second-degree rape, solicitation of prostitution and misconduct in office.

Bryan Antwain Keys, Jr., a seven-year-veteran of the Agency, had previously been relieved of his duties in January 2022 after the department was made aware of the allegations.

In accordance with Agency policy, the CCSO's Office of Professional Responsibility conducted an administrative investigation and the Criminal Investigations Division began working with the Charles County State's Attorney's Office to investigate.

As a result of the indictment, Keys was arrested on a criminal warrant on November 4.

A judge ordered that Keys be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the requirements for electronic monitoring.

In accordance with Agency policy, Keys was suspended without pay until his court hearing.

"This officer's actions are contrary to the values and the professionalism of the Agency," Major Ronald Farrell, Assistant Sheriff of Administration said. "I want to make our community aware of this indictment and reassure them that we investigated these allegations to the fullest extent."