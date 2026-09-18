Charges dropped against Baltimore police officer arrested for pulling shotgun on woman

Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a Baltimore police officer accused of pulling a shotgun on a woman in his home.

The decision not to charge the officer, Emmanuel Alston, was made Friday after the victim in the case failed to appear in court, a statement from the Office of the State's Attorney confirmed.

"Despite the office's diligent communications with the victim leading up to trial, and our prosecutor being fully prepared to present the case, we could not proceed without the testimony needed to meet our burden of proof," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

Our media partner, the Baltimore Banner, reported that Alston and members of his family rejoiced in the hallway after the judge dismissed the case.

The officer was hired by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) in 2019. Officers were called to Alston's home in the 6000 block of McClean Boulevard around 4 a.m. on April 21, 2026, the Banner reported.

A woman told police that Alston pulled a shotgun on her during a dispute while she and a friend were having drinks with the off-duty officer at his home, charging documents obtained by the Banner showed.

Officers located multiple weapons inside the home, including a black shotgun leaning against the living room wall, according to the documents.

Alston was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault in connection with the shotgun incident and also still faces charges of driving while intoxicated in Baltimore County, the Banner reported.

Bates called the outcome "deeply disappointing," but he said it emphasized an important reality.

"The pursuit of justice requires more than the work of prosecutors and law enforcement. It requires the active participation of the communities we serve," he said, adding, "Victims and witnesses play an essential role in ensuring that cases can move forward and that individuals accused of crimes, regardless of their position or profession, are held accountable through a fair and impartial judicial process."