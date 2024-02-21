'Champion of Chopped': Students, staff create dishes based on Coppin State experience

'Champion of Chopped': Students, staff create dishes based on Coppin State experience

'Champion of Chopped': Students, staff create dishes based on Coppin State experience

BALTIMORE - Coppin State University students, faculty and staff teamed up for a special cooking competition.

They're calling it "Champion of Chopped." But, it's more than just a throw-down based on skills.

Aspiring chefs have to showcase their creativity by creating a dish based on their experiences at Coppin State.

This new tradition started during COVID-19 and now has grown into a crucial part of their homecoming festivities.

This year, the alumni team won the competition.