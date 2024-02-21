Watch CBS News
Local News

'Champion of Chopped': Students, staff create dishes based on Coppin State experience

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

'Champion of Chopped': Students, staff create dishes based on Coppin State experience
'Champion of Chopped': Students, staff create dishes based on Coppin State experience 01:32

BALTIMORE - Coppin State University students, faculty and staff teamed up for a special cooking competition.

They're calling it "Champion of Chopped." But, it's more than just a throw-down based on skills.

Aspiring chefs have to showcase their creativity by creating a dish based on their experiences at Coppin State.

This new tradition started during COVID-19 and now has grown into a crucial part of their homecoming festivities.

This year, the alumni team won the competition.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 7:37 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.