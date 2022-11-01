Celebrating Bessie Andrew - the pastry queen of Mount St. Mary's for 60 years

BALTIMORE - For 60 years, Bessie Andrew has been serving up sweet treats and a little joy at Mount St. Mary's University.

The school celebrated its long-time employee that generations of staff and students have come to adore.

People often don't recall what you do for them, but rather how you make them feel.

For six decades, Edwards has served up pastries with a huge helping of kindness.

"I'm just amazed that they remember me after all these years," Andrew said.

Andrew started working for the Mount St. Mary's dining services on Nov. 1, 1962.

She has become a familiar face for years in the Patriot Dining Hall on campus.

Andrew is still the queen of kindness at the pastry shop.

"She's a very nice person," Mount St. Mary's first-year student Nicholas Voir said. "Everyone talks about her she's always kind to everyone."

"She embodies friendliness and a welcoming spirit, every time you go into the cafeteria for breakfast, she is always there," seminary student Joseph Connor added.

Co-workers, students and those who love Miss. Bessie celebrated her longevity,

"And I try to take everybody for the way they are, because I want them to take me for the way I am," Andrew said.

The university's president, Timothy Trainor, joked that he was only a year old when Miss. Bessie started at the school.

"I think the lesson is, if you really stick with something - it will bring life to a community," Connor said.