Cedric the Entertainer bringing his signature comedy to Maryland's The HALL at Live!

Cedric the Entertainer, the popular comedian and actor, is bringing his stand-up comedy show to Maryland this weekend.

He will perform at The HALL at Live! Maryland on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Cedric the Entertainer has appeared in classic movies such as Barbershop, Johnson Family Vacation, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, and The Original Kings of Comedy.

But this weekend, he's bringing unforgettable moments to the stage at a stand-up comedy show.

Cedric the Entertainer said he's excited to come to Maryland for the food and nice water views, but he is even more thrilled to bring people joy and laughter.

"Giggles, laughs, gafalls, chuckles, oh my Gods, I know you didn'ts, boy he crazy, all of them will be like a part of your vocabulary this weekend," Cedric the Entertainer told CBS News Baltimore. "And I think there's something about being live that really is important nowadays cause we get so much of our stuff from our phones that we really don't have this kind of shared experience."

Sunday's performance starts at 7 p.m. You can find ticket information here.