Cecil County man charged with murder in June death of 28-year-old woman

A Cecil County man has been charged in the June death of a 28-year-old woman, according to Maryland State Police.

Jason Timothy Simpson, 28, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with second-degree murder. He was taken to the Cecil County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Ashley Silverman, 28, died June 18 from asphyxiation, and her death was ruled a homicide, state police said.

Around 1:45 a.m. that day, troopers responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Cecilton for a report of a person in medical distress. Silverman was found at the scene and pronounced dead.

Simpson was also located at the home and was charged in an unrelated incident, according to police.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene, while crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division processed the scene for evidence.

Silverman's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy determined that she died from asphyxiation and ruled her death a homicide.