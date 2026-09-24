Cecil County man with warrants in 3 states arrested after police pursuit in stolen vehicle

A Cecil County man with multiple outstanding arrest warrants in three states was arrested after police found him in a stolen vehicle and pursued him in Maryland and Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Justin Burchett, 42, was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, according to Maryland State Police. State police said they are seeking additional traffic and criminal charges related to Wednesday's incidents.

Burchett is being held at the Harford County Interagency Processing Center.

Troopers spotted a confirmed stolen 2016 Ford Focus from Elkton around 2 p.m. Police said the driver had outstanding warrants related to a recent felony first-degree assault case stemming from an incident investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

Maryland State Police said the driver was operating the Ford Focus in a "reckless manner consistent with impaired driving," speeding, running red lights and passing vehicles on the shoulder, including a school bus, before the pursuit began.

A Maryland State Police trooper attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 213 in Elkton, but the driver failed to stop. A pursuit was initiated, and Pennsylvania State Police were notified and sent multiple troopers to intercept the vehicle at the state line.

The Maryland trooper was authorized to continue the pursuit into Pennsylvania on Blue Ball Road.

While traveling on Route 10 near Route 896 in Oxford, Pennsylvania, the trooper's patrol car collided with an uninvolved Honda minivan. Police said no one in the minivan was injured.

The trooper was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a local hospital, where he was treated and later released.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators located the Ford Focus in the 1400 block of Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace.

The vehicle was backed into a parking space. As troopers approached, police said the driver accelerated, struck a Maryland State Police patrol vehicle and fled.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., investigators located the Ford Focus again at a gas station in the 1200 block of Main Street in Darlington.

Troopers activated their emergency equipment and attempted to contact the driver. Police said the driver did not stop, attempted to leave the parking lot and struck the front of a Maryland State Police vehicle.

The Ford Focus then became disabled, causing its airbags to deploy.

First responders helped Burchett and a female passenger out of the vehicle.

Burchett was taken to an area hospital, where he remained under police guard until he was later released.

The female passenger was released from police custody and is not facing any charges at this time.