Cecil County man arrested, charged in stalking and assault cases

A Cecil County man has been arrested and is being held without bond after stalking and assaulting two women in May.

Maryland State Police announced charges against 53-year-old Edward Jackson Bunn on Friday.

According to MSP, Bunn was initially arrested on May 8 for a reported sexual assault incident with a woman who says Bunn was her neighbor and had recently moved into her apartment building.

The woman, who remains anonymous, told police that Bunn sexually assaulted her. No additional details were provided.

Following the woman's report, Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and the Office of the State's Attorney in Cecil County conducted an investigation, where Bunn was charged with fourth-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, false imprisonment, and other criminal charges.

Bunn was held on a $25,000 bail, but was later released after posting bond.

Police say on May 20, Bunn was arrested in Cecil County for a probation violation resulting from a prior conviction in Charles County. However, Bunn was released on his own recognizance on May 22.

Perryville stalking incident

Three days later, on May 25, investigators believe Bunn attempted to break into the residence of a second victim in Perryville, whom he had been stalking since October 2025.

The woman told officials that the 53-year-old had previously visited her job, home, and places where she shopped.

She also informed police that she is a long-distance runner and was followed by him numerous times during her runs.

Police say Bunn stalked and harassed the woman in a blue Chevrolet Silverado and would park in areas to watch and follow her.

Officials ask tipsters to come forward

Bunn has been charged with second-degree assault, stalking, harassment, attempted burglary, and other related criminal charges for numerous incidents that occurred between October 2025 and May 2026 involving the Perryville woman.

On June 10, Bunn was arrested by MSP officials. Neither woman reported being injured during the incidents, according to police.

Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division urge anyone who may have been a victim or who has information relevant to these ongoing investigations to contact: Kelly.jaskiewicz@maryland.gov. All tips may remain confidential.