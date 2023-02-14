Watch CBS News
Catonsville woman, Florida Neo-Nazi leader who plotted to destroy Maryland energy stations indicted

BALTIMORE — A federal grand jury in Maryland issued an indictment against a Maryland woman and a Florida man that conspired to destroy Maryland energy stations. 

Sarah Clendaniel, 34, of Catonsville, and Brandon Russell, 27, of Orlando, Florida, are charged with conspiring to destroy an energy facility.

The pair have been detained since their arrest last week in relation to the charges.

The indictment alleges that Russell and Clendaniel plotted to cause damage to more than $100,000 to an energy facility, resulting in a significant interruption of its operations.

Previous Coverage:

If convicted, Russell and Clendaniel can each face up to twenty years in federal prison. 

A federal judge will make the final decision on sentencing, taking into consideration the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

